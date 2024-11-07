Singled Out: Ponce's Heart Of Cards

Stamford, CT rockers ¡Ponce! just released their new single "Heart of Cards" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Heart of the Cards" is a song written about vicariously living through the world of a well known animated show about card games known as Yugioh. It depicts the events of an average battle within the confines of that world through the lens of someone who imagines themselves inside of said circumstance.

This is one of the popular anime I watched as kid and ultimately holds a lot of nostalgia while featuring a very fun world and character selection therefore it is something I've always imagined doing. Beyond that, the music itself is inspired by Midwest emo and math rock, especially the instrumental bridge which features a fun 7/4 time signature

Sonically, the track is inspired by math rock and Midwest emo, especially the instrumental bridge which features a fun 7/4 time signature. Primarily Joey writes the initial guitar part and vocal parts/lyrics. After that we get together after individually creating new parts and develop the core of the song and upload it to YouTube for more practice. After that we get back together another time or two and flesh out the entire song including any small nuances we want in it.

