Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant revealed in a new interview that the band has a lot of plans coming including the release of the final concert performance featuring the group's last surviving founding member Gary Rossington.

Johnny made the comments during an interview with Mark Strigl on SiriusXM to discuss the new Van Zant album (his band with his brother 38 Special's Donnie Van Zant) "Always Look Up".

He said of Skynyrd's upcoming plans, "The first thing that we've got coming out... There's a lot that's going on with Skynyrd, but Gary's last show was recorded at the Ryman Auditorium there in Nashville. And, man, we're putting that out on CD, vinyl and DVD, I'm sure, probably at the beginning of the year here.

"And you know what? I just had a meeting, man. There's a movie that we're talking about. And yes, there is a lot of songs that myself, Rickey [Medlocke] and Gary wrote that, unfortunately, we never got to record. And we've been going back and looking for all of them.

"Gary was a master of holding on to little cassettes. No matter what, even though he had a voicemail on his phone, he'd bring in a cassette player, the one and only guy who had one.

"So, his wife and daughters gave us a box of stuff that he kept. And so we've been going through it. We haven't gotten through the whole thing. But maybe sometime in the future, my thought was to get all these artists that loved him and love Skynyrd and invite them in and do a whole bash to him. And who knows? Maybe we'll write some new stuff."

Rossington made his final appearance with the band during the Nashville stop of the second leg of their Big Wheels Keep On Turning Tour in November of 2022 at the famed Ryman.

