Pink Floyd Icon David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz Speculation

11-10-2024
Pink Floyd fans discovered a strange phenomenon that the band's blockbuster "The Dark Side Of The Moon" mysteriously syncs up with the classic film "The Wizard Of Oz" and David Gilmour says that it was not intentional.

Gilmour was asked about what fans call "The Dark Side Of The Rainbow", last week when he was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album, "Luck And Strange," and his five-show Madison Square Garden residency.

"I only heard about it years later," he revealed. "Someone said you put the needle on ... and on the third roar of the MGM lion, you put the needle on for the beginning of Dark Side and there's these strange synchronicities that happen."

He went on to reveal that he has event tried it out and himself. "There are these strange coincidences. I'll call them coincidences."

