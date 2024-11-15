Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup

Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman lead the Saskatchewan edition of the Country Thunder Music Festival that is set to take place on June 10th through 13th in Craven.

Following a kick-off party featuring the Hunter Brothers, the festival will also include performances from Nate Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Kip Moore, Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, The Road Hammers Sara Evans, Jess Moskaluke, Owen Riegling, Tommy Charles, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hailey Benedict and more.

Organizers shared via their Instagram, "To celebrate, we've got a pair of Platinum Experience Tickets up for grabs. HOW TO ENTER: 1. Make sure you're following @countrythunder and @countrythundersk 2. Like this post 3. Tag the person you'd bring with you to Country Thunder Saskatchewan in the comments

"Contest closes at 11:59pm MST on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Winner will receive a DM from our official page after the contest closes. We do not have any alternate winner selection profiles, and we will never send a link or ask for credit card information to verify your prize. Beware of scam accounts."

