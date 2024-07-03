Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie

(Atlantic) Thomas Rhett has released a brand new track called "Feelin' Country" which is the latest song revealed from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

"Anyone who knows anything about me knows I'm a sucker for nostalgia," shared Thomas Rhett. "So being part of a sequel for a classic like Twister was a blast for me to work on, and it's especially cool now to see the full soundtrack, which is absolutely stacked."

"Feelin' Country" was preceded by the heartfelt "Song While You're Away" by GRAMMY-award nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, the sentimental "Out of Oklahoma" by GRAMMY-award winning singer-songwriter and reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, the infectious line dancing anthem "Too Easy" from trailblazing country artist Tanner Adell, the energetic "Already Had It" from skyrocketing country star Tucker Wetmore, the homegrown "Never Left Me" by multi-platinum artist-songwriter Megan Moroney, the powerful "Hell or High Water" by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single and Spotify's Song Of The Summer, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. Twisters: The Album is arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

