Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie

(Atlantic) Thomas Rhett has released a brand new track called "Feelin' Country" which is the latest song revealed from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.
"Anyone who knows anything about me knows I'm a sucker for nostalgia," shared Thomas Rhett. "So being part of a sequel for a classic like Twister was a blast for me to work on, and it's especially cool now to see the full soundtrack, which is absolutely stacked."
"Feelin' Country" was preceded by the heartfelt "Song While You're Away" by GRAMMY-award nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, the sentimental "Out of Oklahoma" by GRAMMY-award winning singer-songwriter and reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, the infectious line dancing anthem "Too Easy" from trailblazing country artist Tanner Adell, the energetic "Already Had It" from skyrocketing country star Tucker Wetmore, the homegrown "Never Left Me" by multi-platinum artist-songwriter Megan Moroney, the powerful "Hell or High Water" by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single and Spotify's Song Of The Summer, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. Twisters: The Album is arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.
Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run
Thomas Rhett Details New Album 'About A Woman'
Thomas Rhett's 'Beautiful As You' Performance On The Voice Goes Online
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder- Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video- Metallica- more
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie- Ashley Monroe Delivering 'Hot Rod Pipe Dream' This Week- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder
Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video
Watch Metallica Ride The Lighting In Denmark
Cage The Elephant Say Thanks For The Memories With New Video
Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video
Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video
Kissin' Dynamite 'Back With A Bang' With New Song
Linda Gail Lewis Reflects On Her Brother Jerry Lee Lewis's Passing With New Single