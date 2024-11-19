Singled Out: Kelly Deco's Get Out

Veteran rocker and vintage-futurism storyteller Kelly Deco recently released the archival album "Venus", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's lead single "Get Out". Here is the story:
In the 1960's, in a Northern California River town I grew up in, Bay Area adjacent, a lot of the music I heard then reflected social injustice or, inspired hope for the future. The songs I write, in my own way, seem always to be pointed in the direction of writing lyrics to reflect a similar single purpose from the 1960's, humanity.
In 1980, after making a demo recording for Robert Stigwood at United Western Studios in Los Angeles, California, I landed in a network of people in the Laurel Canyon world, one of them a Buffalo Springfield musician. I was inspired by those artists to continue the road I was on.
The circle of political changes seems to stay the same over and over, even with the passage of time. The song "Get Out" was an easy way to "Take a look at what's goin down", ie., political climate, space exploration and travel, and love, as are all of the songs on Kelly Deco, Venus.
Get Out starts out very simple and I kept coming back to it, layering it up to get a 1960's production sound. I am very happy with how Kelly Deco "VENUS" evolved. Yes, there is a girl, I am still with her, and thank you to Deko Entertainment and all affiliated.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Kelly Deco Shares 'Get Out' Lyric Video
