Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has revealed that he is planning to release a new solo album early next year and then launch the final tour of his storied career to promote it next spring.

Gramm broke the news during a recent interview on Sirius XM, telling Eddie Trunk, "I'm releasing a solo album in January, which I can't wait for it to hit the airways. I think I'm going to go [out on tour] until May or June of next year and then I'm going to go off the road. And that's gonna be it for me."

He said of the forthcoming coming album, "Half of my new album is brand new songs and the other half is songs that were great ideas but not finished enough to be on my earlier albums.

"For the last two years I've been working on songs and listening back to my early solo albums. I've got the master tapes and although there's 10 songs on the album, we usually write 13 songs and we pick the best 10 or the 10 that are finished and put them on the album.

"Well, I've gone back and looked at the other 3 songs that weren't finished. And a lot of them are great ideas, there just wasn't time to finish them. So I hear some of these ideas that I think could be great songs, and I finished them."

