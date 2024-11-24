Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has revealed that he is planning to release a new solo album early next year and then launch the final tour of his storied career to promote it next spring.
Gramm broke the news during a recent interview on Sirius XM, telling Eddie Trunk, "I'm releasing a solo album in January, which I can't wait for it to hit the airways. I think I'm going to go [out on tour] until May or June of next year and then I'm going to go off the road. And that's gonna be it for me."
He said of the forthcoming coming album, "Half of my new album is brand new songs and the other half is songs that were great ideas but not finished enough to be on my earlier albums.
"For the last two years I've been working on songs and listening back to my early solo albums. I've got the master tapes and although there's 10 songs on the album, we usually write 13 songs and we pick the best 10 or the 10 that are finished and put them on the album.
"Well, I've gone back and looked at the other 3 songs that weren't finished. And a lot of them are great ideas, there just wasn't time to finish them. So I hear some of these ideas that I think could be great songs, and I finished them."
Lou Gramm Approached To Take Part In 2025 Foreigner Tour
Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony
Lou Gramm To Attend Foreigner's Rock Hall Induction
Why Sammy Hagar Replaced Jason Bonham In Best Of All Worlds Band- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans- more
Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more
Stephen Wilson Jr. Share Live Cover Of 'Stand By Me'- Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans
Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub
The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival
Firewind Sophomore Album 'Burning Earth' Reissued
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Their 'Point of View' Video
The Ting Tings 'Danced On The Wire' To Announce New Album
Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year
Spark of Life Return With 'No One Hates Me More Than Me'