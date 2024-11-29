Andy Scott, the legendary lead guitarist of The Sweet, took to social media to reveal that he is receiving medical treatment for a condition that left him unable to walk and he is being forced to sit out the band's upcoming UK dates next month.
Scott, who turned 75 earlier this year shared, "Health is everything. Over the past couple of months I have experienced excruciating pain off the scale which left me unable to walk.
"Now there is light at the end of the tunnel and there is a treatment regime but it is going to take a long time of recuperation. Which sadly means having missed Australia, I will now miss the U.K. dates in December. Doctor's orders. I believe in the old showbiz motto - 'The show must go on'.
"I am one fifth of the band when we perform on stage and out of respect for them and you the audience and all of the background personnel, the U.K. dates will go ahead. My replacement will be Jim Kirkpatrick from FM. He also played with Sari Schorr on our U.K. dates last year. He is a brilliant guitarist and I look forward to his interpretation.
"My return will be early next year, 2025. This is Part One of Full Circle tour U.K. and next year we have Part Two which will include the Shepherds Bush Empire. So here we are 56 years on still touring, releasing new music and the best fan following ever!
James Arthur Gives Fans 'ADHD'
Griff Reimagines Willy Wonka Classic 'Pure Imagination'
Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin Arrives
Singled Out: The Sweet's Little Miracle
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation- Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing
Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video
Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video
Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix
Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released
Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg
The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition
Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival