The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition

Andy Scott, the legendary lead guitarist of The Sweet, took to social media to reveal that he is receiving medical treatment for a condition that left him unable to walk and he is being forced to sit out the band's upcoming UK dates next month.

Scott, who turned 75 earlier this year shared, "Health is everything. Over the past couple of months I have experienced excruciating pain off the scale which left me unable to walk.

"Now there is light at the end of the tunnel and there is a treatment regime but it is going to take a long time of recuperation. Which sadly means having missed Australia, I will now miss the U.K. dates in December. Doctor's orders. I believe in the old showbiz motto - 'The show must go on'.

"I am one fifth of the band when we perform on stage and out of respect for them and you the audience and all of the background personnel, the U.K. dates will go ahead. My replacement will be Jim Kirkpatrick from FM. He also played with Sari Schorr on our U.K. dates last year. He is a brilliant guitarist and I look forward to his interpretation.

"My return will be early next year, 2025. This is Part One of Full Circle tour U.K. and next year we have Part Two which will include the Shepherds Bush Empire. So here we are 56 years on still touring, releasing new music and the best fan following ever!

