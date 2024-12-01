.

Scorpions Paid Tribute To James Kottak (2024 In Review)

One of the saddest parts of looking back at the year in rock, is revisiting the tragic news of the passing of music stars. The first such story in this year's recap was when the Scorpions had a top 24 story of January 2024 when they paid tribute to their former drummer James Kottak.

The drummer passed away at the age of 61 on January 9th in Louisville, KY, according to his daughter Tobi, who confirmed his passing to TMZ. Kottak was the longest serving drummer for the German hard rock group Scorpions, spending two decades with the group from 1996 through 2016. He is also known as a founding member of Kingdom Come.

Scorpions took to social media to share the following tribute, "Very sad news... our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61... James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man... he was our "Brother from another Mother" and will be truly missed... Rock'n Roll Forever - RIP James. - Klaus , Rudolf , Matthias , Pawel and Mikkey"

Original Kingdom Come vocalist Lenny Wolf also shared, "A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived "Rock'n Roll" to it's fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain. Should there be an after life, I hope we'll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!" - Lenny

