Ritchie Blackmore Tributed Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy (2024 In Review)

Deep Purple icon Ritchie Blackmore had a top 24 story of May 2024 after he took to social media to pay tribute to Duane Eddy following the guitar pioneer's death on April 30th from cancer. He was 86.
Blackmore shared, "Just heard about the passing of the wonderful Duane Eddy who was my first guitar idol with songs like Rebel Rouser, Shazam, Some Kind Of Earthquake. I would always rush out and buy his long playing records. My favorite all time tune from him was The Lonely One.
"He was a brilliant guitarist in his own right. He was the first guitar player with that deep bass sound which I loved. Unfortunately, I never saw him live, although I tried to see him playing on a couple of occasions.
"One particular time, when I was 12, I went to London airport to meet him. I sat there for hours waiting, so I could get a glimpse of him. After 2-3 hours, I asked the ground staff what time his plane would be in as it was obviously delayed. They told me his plane actually came in early and I missed him. That was my first of many futile attempts to see him. But I would play his music night and day.
"He was very kind to me last year, because I had missed him on so many occasions, he sent me a Gretsch Guitar as a present for Christmas. I couldn't believe it.
"He will always be my number one inspiration from the time I took up the guitar until now. He was so unique in his playing.
"The world has lost a great guitar player. A truly unique guitar player. Our hearts are with Deed and his family."
Ritchie Blackmore Tributes Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Jason Bonham Reveals Why He Launched Led Zeppelin Evening
Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Ben Kweller Shares 'Optimystic' Single To Announce New Album
The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch (2024 In Review)
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Reimagined Journey Classic With The Effect (2024 In Review)
Ritchie Blackmore Tributed Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy (2024 In Review)
Post Malone Teamed With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help' (2024 In Review)