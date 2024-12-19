Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Reacts To Nicko McBrain's Retiring From Touring

Legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has shared his well wishes for Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain who surprised fans earlier this month by announcing his retirement from touring.

Ward shared the following message, "Dear Nicko, In retiring to meet new horizons, I hope your journeys will be safe. I think it is so respectful and dignified that your drum chair will be available to you for any future Iron Maiden recordings, an idea that leads without fanfare, an idea that lays in tandem with any lick or rudiment, on any day. Respectfully, Bill Ward"

McBrain played with iron Maiden for 42 years, replacing Clive Burr in the iconic band before the recording of their 1983 album "Piece Of Mind". Nicko shocked fans ahead of their December 7th in Sao Paulo, Brazil by announcing that the show would be his final concert with the band.

During the show, frontman Bruce Dickinson, told the audience, "Tonight is a very special night. As some of you, I think probably all of you will know, because this morning we announced, Nicko announced that he was stepping back from playing live with Iron Maiden.

"So, for 42 years Nicko's been in this band. He was a drummer before I was a singer, he was a pilot before I was a pilot, and now he's not leaving the band, but he's just not playing live with us anymore. If you do what you gotta do out there tonight, so let him know how much he's loved everybody.

"So, we have a lot more music to get to tonight, and I want the rest of the night to be a celebration of Nick, a celebration of the joy that he's brought to everybody around the world, not just here in Brazil, alright. And with that, on we go."

Ahead of the concert, McBrain shared, "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.

"I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I'll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain's Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!

"What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

"I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I'll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, "Up the Irons!"

