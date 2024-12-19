Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Reacts To Nicko McBrain's Retiring From Touring

Legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has shared his well wishes for Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain who surprised fans earlier this month by announcing his retirement from touring.
Ward shared the following message, "Dear Nicko, In retiring to meet new horizons, I hope your journeys will be safe. I think it is so respectful and dignified that your drum chair will be available to you for any future Iron Maiden recordings, an idea that leads without fanfare, an idea that lays in tandem with any lick or rudiment, on any day. Respectfully, Bill Ward"
McBrain played with iron Maiden for 42 years, replacing Clive Burr in the iconic band before the recording of their 1983 album "Piece Of Mind". Nicko shocked fans ahead of their December 7th in Sao Paulo, Brazil by announcing that the show would be his final concert with the band.
During the show, frontman Bruce Dickinson, told the audience, "Tonight is a very special night. As some of you, I think probably all of you will know, because this morning we announced, Nicko announced that he was stepping back from playing live with Iron Maiden.
"So, for 42 years Nicko's been in this band. He was a drummer before I was a singer, he was a pilot before I was a pilot, and now he's not leaving the band, but he's just not playing live with us anymore. If you do what you gotta do out there tonight, so let him know how much he's loved everybody.
"So, we have a lot more music to get to tonight, and I want the rest of the night to be a celebration of Nick, a celebration of the joy that he's brought to everybody around the world, not just here in Brazil, alright. And with that, on we go."
Ahead of the concert, McBrain shared, "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.
"I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I'll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain's Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!
"What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!
"I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I'll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, "Up the Irons!"
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scored His Highest Charting Solo Album In The U.S. (2024 In Review)
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Playing Final Show With Band Tonight
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73- FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets- Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated- more
Rock Hall 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV- Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73
FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Reacts To Nicko McBrain's Retiring From Touring
Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated For 'My Christmas List'
Gene Simmons Expands 2025 Solo Band Tour
Singled Out: Metal Hall of Fame's Carol Of The Bells (Feat Megadeth, Halford Stars)
Alex Van Halen Quit Music? Michael Anthony Reacted (2024 In Review)
Twenty One Pilots Earned Biggest Week For Any Rock Album This Year (2024 In Review)