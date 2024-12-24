The "Becoming Led Zeppelin" documentary is now set to hit movie theaters "everywhere" on Valentine's Day, February 14th, a week after the film premieres at IMAX cinemas (February 7th).
Here is the official synopsis for the Bernard MacMahon directed film: Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds.
Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon's experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin's creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin's own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.
Find more details and theater showings here and watch the trailer below:
Heart Reflected On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven' (2024 In Review)
Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release (2024 In Review)
Jimmy Page Paid Tribute To Steve Albini (2024 In Review)
Robert Plant Revisited Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers (2024 In Review)
Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day- Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour- more
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock- Alex Van Halen Explains Why Brothers Did Not Include Hagar Era- more
Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video- Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day
Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Jason Bonham Leads The Lineup For Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II
REO Speedwagon Play Their Final Show
Axl Rose Helped Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency (2024 In Review)
Joe Bonamassa Sounded Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame (2024 In Review)
Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street' Got A Video (2024 In Review)