Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day

The "Becoming Led Zeppelin" documentary is now set to hit movie theaters "everywhere" on Valentine's Day, February 14th, a week after the film premieres at IMAX cinemas (February 7th).

Here is the official synopsis for the Bernard MacMahon directed film: Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon's experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin's creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin's own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Find more details and theater showings here and watch the trailer below:

