Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga

Hellyeah and Ministry star Roy Mayorga took to social media in the wake of the tragic death of Amen frontman Casey Chaos to share some background on a project that they had together in 2019.
The project also featured Stig Miller (Amebix / False Fed) and they recorded 18 songs together, but Mayorga also shared that sadly only two of the tracks actually have vocals, and the rest will remain unfinished.
Roy shared, "'The band that could've been' In 2019 I was the last piece of the puzzle for a very short-lived project with Casey Chaos and band mate Stig of (AMEBIX / False Fed)/
There are 18 songs recorded but as I learn now, only a couple of songs have vocals. Which means the rest will never ever be finished, which is really unfortunate.
"If you could imagine the sound of 'AMEN' , 'AMEBIX' and 'NAUSEA' all rolled into one. Hopefully some of those songs will see the light of day."
Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos
Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59
