Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos

The rock community has reacted to sad the news that Amen frontman Casey Chaos has died at the age of 59. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. His bandmates led the online tributes.

They wrote, "It is with great sadness, grief and sorrow that we confirm the passing of Casey Chaos after seeing the news currently being reported. As you can imagine, everyone in the band, past and present, are absolutely devastated. There was a lot going on with Amen in the past 5-6 years that we didn't announce. Casey loved and appreciated your support, and always wanted to wait until things were complete, rather than sharing unfinished work-in-progress material.

"The rest of us are going to reflect on the ways we can honour Casey in the way he deserves; to have his genius, talent and heart celebrated and experienced by the world and the people who appreciated it. Please share any positive memories you have about Casey on this post...

"For our part, we will share more in time. REFUSE AMEN, LONG LIVE CHAOS. Goodbye, brother."

Amen bassist John Fahnestock also shared, "I've lost two legendary frontmen in my career and Casey has now also passed on. It's was an absolute honor to have been in AMEN and witnessed without a doubt the genius that was Casey Chaos. He was a force unlike no other before him, a true artist, an uncompromising soul and a true punk rock icon! This is hard for me I sit here going over all the memories just speechless.

Bad Wolves's Doc Coyle had this to say, "RIP to Casey Chaos. Casey sang for a band called Amen that took God Forbid on our 3rd tour ever along with Shadows Fall. I got to meet so many people that would impact my life for years to come on that tour like Roy Mayorga and Sonny Mayo. It was a true education and I'll never forget the gesture they showed by bringing us out and showing us the ropes. Casey was a force to be reckoned with and a magnetic performer. And he will be missed"

Skum Love posted, "I am really thrown back right now. I don't know what to think. What to say. One of my good friends and in some ways someone who I look up to as a performer just passed away. Casey Chaos i'm gonna miss you. I love you. Thank you for always being a big support of what I did. You know I was your biggest fan and friend. RIP"

Tracii Guns paid tribute with "Casey Chaos. The one man I've met in my life that was 100 percent not f***ing around. A living Tesla coil . We toured together. I fell in love with his insanity and also his very sensitive heart. His band Amen tore us apart every night when I was in Brides . I never felt like a bigger poser in my life when I watched him and his band. In fact I loved them so much their bassist Scott Sorry ended up replacing my bassist in the Brides which was an amazing experience. Casey dealt with pain 24 hours a day and unfortunately he caused a lot of pain to others. Like I said he was never f***ing around. I haven't spoken to him in years and I hate that. He is a legend in my mind and he's unforgettable. Cya next time Casey"

SiriusXM radio host and Talking Metal cohost Mark Strigl shared, "I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Casey Chaos. Not only was Casey an incredibly talented and passionate musician, but I was fortunate enough to call him a friend. We used to correspond on the phone and meet up in Las Vegas numerous times.

"I'll never forget seeing him and his band Amen perform in Vegas back in 2000-one of the greatest concerts I've ever witnessed. Amen was such a unique band, blending punk and nu-metal in a way that only they could, with Ross Robinson (of Korn and Slipknot fame) behind the production. Casey's raw energy and fearless performances were unmatched. His collaborations with legends like The Damned, Al Jorgensen of Ministry, and on Songs for the Deaf with Queens of the Stone Age showcased just how talented and versatile he was.

"Sadly, I lost touch with Casey in recent years, but hearing this news has hit me hard. He had his struggles, but no one performed with the passion and fire Casey did. Rest in peace, my friend. Your music and spirit will always be remembered."

Strigl's Talking Metal cohost John Ostronomy shared, "I am also deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Casey Chaos, and I echo Mark's sentiments below.

"I've always grouped Casey and Talking Metal together in my mind, and I'm grateful for the time we spent together. Rest in peace, my friend. We won't forget you, your talent, and your indelible contributions to our musical community."

Matt Pinfield added "My heart has been heavy today because we lost one of my brothers and our friend Casey Chaos. Rest In Peace, my rock and roll brother."

Related Stories

Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59

Hear Eli Young Band's New Song 'I'm Yours Amen'

Colin Stough Says 'Amen' With New Video

Pearl Jam Star Broke Fan's Nose On This Day In Rock 2014

News > Amen