Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59

Amen frontman Casey Chaos has died at the age of 59, according to a social media post that was shared on Saturday (December 21st) by Cleopatra Records founder and CEO Brian Perera.

Brian broke the sad news to fans with the following message on the label's Facebook page, "With heartfelt sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Casey Chaos.

"I had the privilege of working with Casey during his unforgettable live performance with Christian Death at the American Legion Hall back in 1993. Walking into the hall with my good friend Matt Green and my wife, Yvonne, was an experience I'll never forget - especially seeing Nicolas Cage sitting front-row center, completely captivated.

"Casey wasn't just an extraordinary musician-he truly lived and breathed the lifestyle. May he rest in peace alongside Rozz Williams and the many tortured souls we admire and respect."

The label subsequently issued the following: It is with great sadness that Cleopatra Records announce the passing of Casey Chaos, one of the most exciting, and individual punk and metal performers of the last 30 years, and one of the very few, too, to have received a Grammy award.

Born in Trenton, NY, but growing up in Melbourne, FL, Chaos - real name Karim Chmielnski - took his musical lead from teenaged encounters with hardcore legends Black Flag. He formed his first band, Casey & The Skatepunx, soon after, and quickly developed his own unique performing style as the band - now named Disorderly Conduct - launched onto the Florida punk scene.

Chaos relocated to Los Angeles in 1990, where he formed Amen; a friendship with former Christian Death guitarist Rikk Agnew also saw him perform and cowrite several songs on that band's Iconologia album; and, in 1993, appear alongside Agnew and original Christian Death vocalist at the band's reunion show. A video recording of the show was subsequently released by Cleopatra Records.

