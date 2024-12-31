Metallica's James Hetfield Reflected On Cliff Burton's Ongoing Influence (2024 In Review)

Metallica had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 on September 27th, which marked the 38th anniversary of the death of legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. To mark the occasion, frontman James Hetfield reflected on Cliff in a new episode of The Metallica Report.
James shared that Burton still has a massive influence on the band, even after all of these years. He said, "Hetfield says, "Cliff still lives in all of us. The way he lives in me is I get to channel, you know, 'Cliff, what would be really cool right here?'
"And I do - I do hold him in such high regard that I ask for his help still. And I challenge myself, 'Would Cliff like this?' That, to me, is a pretty high standard. We already have high standards for ourselves, but you know, if I could impress Cliff, it was a good day."
