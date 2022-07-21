25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes Fans To Comic-Con

Photo credit: Daniel Knighton courtesy SRO

(SRO) Prior to his appearance at this San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International), a 25-foot giant Ozzy Osbourne inflatable designed by Todd McFarlane will be raised on Wednesday (July 20) in the shadow of the San Diego Convention Center welcoming attendees to the iconic event.

Ozzy and Todd McFarlane have confirmed the details for their San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International) signing. The two will first reveal the cover artwork for the limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book (that is available in some of the special edition album packages) before signing a poster of the McFarlane Patient Number 9" album artwork, Friday, July 22 from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic (Booth #3721) on the main floor of the convention. Details for Comic Con badge holders to register for a wristband for the signing are here.

In addition, a limited-edition convention exclusive blue smoke vinyl variant of "Patient Number 9" with McFarlane artwork will also be available for pre-order exclusively on site at Comic-Con

