Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

Jim Sheppard, the founding bassist for the band Nevermore, has shared a public statement about the recent announcement that guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams were reforming the band and holding auditions for a new vocalist and bass player.

Sheppard had this to say, "In my heart, Nevermore will always be Warrel, Jeff and I living in a one-room apartment, slaves to an eight-track recording machine, non-stop songwriting insanity. We were driven, we were hungry... To quote Dave Mustaine, 'We were ready to 'smile, eat sh*t and ask for more!'

"True, I've been retired. I enjoy my new life in Alaska following bears with my wife Priscila, a wildlife photographer. My opinion of (the comeback) press release, Van came across self-promoting and Jeff felt very sincere; he truly wants to capture a little piece of the magic we held. I'm disappointed no one reached out to me concerning the name Nevermore, a name that means blood, sweat and tears. With that said, I wish them the best."

