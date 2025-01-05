.

Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

01-05-2025
Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

Jim Sheppard, the founding bassist for the band Nevermore, has shared a public statement about the recent announcement that guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams were reforming the band and holding auditions for a new vocalist and bass player.

Sheppard had this to say, "In my heart, Nevermore will always be Warrel, Jeff and I living in a one-room apartment, slaves to an eight-track recording machine, non-stop songwriting insanity. We were driven, we were hungry... To quote Dave Mustaine, 'We were ready to 'smile, eat sh*t and ask for more!'

"True, I've been retired. I enjoy my new life in Alaska following bears with my wife Priscila, a wildlife photographer. My opinion of (the comeback) press release, Van came across self-promoting and Jeff felt very sincere; he truly wants to capture a little piece of the magic we held. I'm disappointed no one reached out to me concerning the name Nevermore, a name that means blood, sweat and tears. With that said, I wish them the best."

Related Stories
Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

Nevermore Members Confirm Reunion and Announce Auditions

Nevermore Founding Member Not Part Of Rumored Reunion

Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video

News > Nevermore

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured- Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- more

Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more

Day In Country

Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more

Day In Pop

Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more

Reviews

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Down Working On First New Album In 17 Years

Jane's Addiction Members Working On New Music Without Perry Farrell

Blacklite District Inks 7-Figure Catalog Deal

Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured

Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

Bob Dylan Auction Coming In Wake Of 'A Complete Unknown' Film

311 To Rock Las Vegas Raiders Halftime Show