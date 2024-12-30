Nevermore Founding Member Not Part Of Rumored Reunion

The wife of former Nevermore bassist Jim Sheppard took to social media to clarify that he is not part of a rumored reunion of the band next year, after guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams shared videos online teasing "Resurrecting The Dream" and "A New Chapter Rises 2025" this past Friday (December 27th).

Sheppard's wife Priscila shared the following message via Facebook on Sunday night, December 29th: "Since I have been receiving a few messages from James fans regarding a post Van Williams made on social media, I feel I need to respond to you with an update.

"James has never been contacted about Van's plans with Jeff using the Nevermore name. I am sorry you think James is involved. We do not know about their plans, and it is completely disrespectful of them to use the name Nevermore without consulting Jim Sheppard, as he is one of the founders of the band.

"We are waiting for clarification on this alleged project and will proceed from there, whether or not clarification comes from them. No further comment for now. Thank you." (the post was no longer available on the social media platform at press time.)

