Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer

Former Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Nothing (Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick) has confirmed that he is battling cancer months after losing his wife to the disease, and his daughter has launched a crowd funding page to help with his treatment.

His daughter Mea shared on the newly launched Gofundme page, "My dad has recently been diagnosed with Cancer, just months after losing my mom to the same thing. Due to this, he may have to stop working during his treatment. Anything means everything, Thank you."

She also shared about it via her social media and Jeffrey shared her message and said, "I really wanted to keep this to myself. I was diagnosed a couple months ago. It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank You for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot."

At press time the campaign had raised $9393 of the $20,000 goal. See the campaign here

