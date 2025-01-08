.

Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer

01-08-2025
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer

Former Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Nothing (Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick) has confirmed that he is battling cancer months after losing his wife to the disease, and his daughter has launched a crowd funding page to help with his treatment.

His daughter Mea shared on the newly launched Gofundme page, "My dad has recently been diagnosed with Cancer, just months after losing my mom to the same thing. Due to this, he may have to stop working during his treatment. Anything means everything, Thank you."

She also shared about it via her social media and Jeffrey shared her message and said, "I really wanted to keep this to myself. I was diagnosed a couple months ago. It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank You for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot."

At press time the campaign had raised $9393 of the $20,000 goal. See the campaign here

Related Stories
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer

Mushroomhead Declare 'We Don't Care' With New Single

MUSHROOMHEAD Unleash 'Prepackaged' Video

MUSHROOMHEAD 'Call The Devil' With New Album

A Killer's Confession Ink MNRK Heavy Deal And Announce New Single

News > Mushroomhead

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more

AC/DC Childhood Home Demolition An 'Oversight'- Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Day In Country

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more

Day In Pop

Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer

Pop Evil Announce New Album With 'Wishful Thinking' Video

Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour

Watch Bob Mould's 'Here We Go Crazy' Video

2025 Austin Blues Festival Lineup Revealed

Doves Stream New Song 'Cold Dreaming'

Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'

Obscura Deliver 'Evenfall' Video