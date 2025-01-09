Singled Out: Ringo Starr

Beatles legend Ringo Starr is releasing his T-Bone Burnett produced and co-written country music album, "Look Up" tomorrow (January 10th), and to celebrate we have comments from both music icons about the project. Here is the story:

Ringo: I've always loved country music. And when I asked T Bone to write me a song, I didn't even think at the time that it would be a country song - but of course it was, and it was so beautiful.

I had been making EPs at the time and so I thought we would do a country EP -but when he brought me nine songs I knew we had to make an album! And I am so glad we did. I want to thank, and send Peace & Love, to T Bone and all the great musicians who helped make this record. It was a joy making it and I hope it is a joy to listen to.

Burnett: I have loved Ringo Starr and his playing and his singing and his aesthetic for as long as I can (or care to) remember. He changed the way every drummer after him played, with his inventive approach to the instrument. And, he has always sung killer rockabilly, as well as being a heartbreaking ballad singer.

To get to make this music with him was something like the realization of a 60-year dream I've been living. None of the work that I have done through a long life in music would have happened if not for him and his band. Among other things, this album is a way I can say thank you for all he has given me and us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here include details about Ringo's show at the fame Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

