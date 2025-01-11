Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Roger Daltrey Tribute Soul Man Sam Moore

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, The Who's Roger Daltrey and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have all taken to social media to pay tribute to music icon Sam Moore, who passed away on Friday (January 10th) at the age of 89.

Moore was one half of the legendary music duo Sam & Dave, best known for their classic hit "Soul Man". The sad news of his passing was shared via his social media on Friday: "The Legendary Soul Man Sam Moore passed away this morning in Coral Gables, Florida. He was 89."

A number of music stars have paid tribute. Bruce Springsteen wrote, "Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America's greatest soul voices. There simply isn't another sound like Sam's soulful tenor in American music.

"Having had the honor to work with Sam on several occasions, he was a sweet and funny man. He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at. We offer our prayers to his wife Joyce and thanks for the immortal recordings Sam left us. God bless."

Jon Bon Jovi shared: "Sam Moore, the Soulman, one of the pioneers and greatest singers ever has left us.. I'm not saddened as much as I felt incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to be in his presence. Having had the opportunity to perform and even record with Sam was humbling and an honor But knowing that I convinced Dorothea to come on what was our first date to see Sam and Dave

"In the spring of 1980 at the Fast Lane in Asbury park was one of my fondest memories.. Sending my luv to his wonderful wife Joyce And imagining that heaven sounds a little better with the voice of an Angel "

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey had this to say, "I'd like to pay a tribute to Sam Moore. When I think back to my teenage years and the sounds of the records which would eventually shape my life to come, Sam Moore's voice still rings fresh in my ears. His pure soul voice was inspirational to me. Thank you, Sam for the great music."

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame also shared, "In Memoriam: Sam Moore - As half of the Memphis soul powerhouse Sam & Dave, 1992 Inductee Sam Moore helped bring the sounds of the Black gospel church to pop music. A cornerstone act for Stax Records, Sam & Dave are the most successful soul duo in history, and their signature call-and-response delivery resulted in such classics as "Soul Man," "Hold On, I'm Comin," "I Thank You," and more. Following Sam & Dave, Moore added his unmistakable tenor vocal to recordings by the likes of Don Henley, Lou Reed, and Bruce Springsteen."

