Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?

Former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley believes that a heart attack caused the plane crash that took the life of legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads, band seamstress Rachel Youngblood and the pilot Andrew Aycock.

Daisley shared his theory during an appearance on the Talk Louder podcast with "Metal Dave" Glessner and Jason McMaster. Although Daisley was not there, the bassist in Ozzy's band at the time was Rudy Sarzo, he says he believes Youngblood suffered a heart attack that caused the crash.

He said, "In my personal view, I think that Rachel, the wardrobe lady, seamstress that was in the plane with Aycock and Randy, I think she had a heart attack, and the autopsy proved that she had had a heart attack. It was a dual-control plane. I think she had a heart attack, stomped on the dual control, sent the plane plummeting.

"Those planes with a V tail like that are very hard to pull out of a dive. And I think that's what happened. I don't think that they were buzzing the bus that close like that. And I don't think Aycock was out of his mind on cocaine or anything like that. I think Rachel had a heart attack and she sent the plane plummeting and he couldn't pull it out of the dive and it just clipped the bus and bang, it's all over... I'm pretty sure it was single engine. I think Randy was in the back and those two are in the front. So the dual-control plane was Aycock piloting and Rachel sitting next to him at the dual control."

Bob also shared, "Randy didn't like flying. And Rachel had said, 'Oh, I don't really wanna go up.' I wasn't there, but this is what I have found out since, that she didn't wanna go up because she said, 'I've got a heart condition.' And [the pilot Aycock] said, 'Okay, I'll keep it calm. I'll keep it nice. I won't do anything silly.' But when they got up there, that's what happened. And I think that she had a heart attack up there. The autopsy proved that she had had a heart attack. So I think that was what was behind the whole tragic event."

Related Stories

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band

Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads - 2023 In Review

Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads

News > Randy Rhoads