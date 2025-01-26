Randy Rhoads Book Author Addresses Eddie Van Halen Rumors

Over the years there have been several rumors surrounding late guitar legends Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen who both emerged from the Los Angeles music scene in the late 1970s, and Andrew Klein, the co-author of the Randy Rhoads Coffee Table Book, has shared his views on some of the stories.

Eddie with Van Halen were gaining attention on the Sunset Strip and Randy was making a name for himself with Quiet Riot in the 1970s with Van Halen landing a record deal and releasing their debut album in 1978, and Randy landing his gig with Blizzard of Ozz, the band formed by Ozzy Osbourne following his departure from Black Sabbath that released their debut "Blizzard of Ozz" in 1980.

Despite having vastly different styles, much has been made of the supposed rivalry between Eddie and Randy. Andrew Klein addressed many of the rumors in the latest excerpt of an extensive Q&A that he did with Dave Wight, the administrator of two popular Randy Rhoads Facebook groups. Here is an excerpt from the exchange:

Question: Without a doubt, any time someone wants to evoke a reaction on YouTube or on a metal or hard rock music page, they go to the ever dependable: Eddie van Halen vs Randy Rhoads. And there is no ambivalence, people seem to have a strong preference for one versus the other, a visceral reaction., While we all know music is not a competition, why do you think these two guys are forever linked in the way they are? Mind you one was born in St. John's Hospital, and one passed away in St John's Hospital. and really the incredible confluence of events that had to happen for these guys to be around at the same time in the same location was pretty remarkable.

Andrew Klein: It is remarkable that they were in the vicinity of each other for most of their lives, and here on this planet at the same time. I think there are many reasons they are forever linked. To take a step back, I could argue that anyone who was a "game changer" will forever be in that category. There's countless amazing players. There are many players more talented than Ed and Randy. However, those players weren't "game changers."

I think the big four; Clapton, Hendrix, Beck and Page were all game changers. The next game changer was Ed. Doesn't mean there weren't great players in between. But no one else came along and changed the way the instrument is played. Someone that completely changed the way the guitar is played and the way solos are crafted; a new technique that's never been done, if you will.

I'd add Yngwie to the game changer list but for some reason, he doesn't have the same staying power as the others. Perhaps he did too much of one thing and beat us all to death with it. Personally I think Randy would have loved Yngwie and the Rising Force album. When Randy has described what kind of solo album he'd like to make, he described something similar to that album. But Randy's would have been Randy. It would have been mind blowing.

So, Ed got out there first, and Randy soon followed. Randy was the next in line. But he was a game changer in his own right. After Ed and Randy, a flood gate opened where countless great players emerged. But in my opinion, none were game changers in the way that Ed and Randy were.

Question: Randy was the king of Burbank, Ed was the king of Pasadena, and as we covered earlier, when Randy saw Ed for the first time he was "devastated" according to his girlfriend at the time. But that seems to be mistaken for something negative, when in fact it seems he used that ear opening moment to practice more and strive to keep getting better is that fair assessment?

Andrew Klein: Yes, as I said, "devastating" was the adjective Jan Maguire used. You can interpret that how you wish. Many different words could have been used in its place. The fact is, Randy was used to everyone in Burbank telling him how great he is. Ed was great too and seeing him made Randy realize he needed to work harder. He needed to practice more. He wanted to be on that level. Seeing Ed changed his life in a good way. These reactions were indeed devastating to Randy. I'd prefer the word "inspired."

Question: What were the details of the story where Randy allegedly asked Eddie how he kept his guitar in tune, and Eddie just turned his back on Randy. Randy being a teacher just could not understand that type of attitude, is this true or myth?

Andrew Klein: I'd say true because of the source of the information. We were told Eddie was backstage. Kevin and Randy tried to talk to him. They were making small talk and Randy asked Ed how he's able to stay in tune when using the trem. Ed refused to tell him. Randy couldn't understand that because he was a teacher at his core and always happy to share anything he knew with other players.

Question: I believe some Rhoads fans have concocted the story that Randy walked into a record store one day, and saw Eddie purchasing a copy of Diary of a Madman. Is there any evidence that is true? I also saw someone make a comment about Frank Zappa being a fan of the album and he and Ed would listen to it.

Andrew Klein: That story was not concocted. I was the one who disclosed it publicly for the first time. Of course everyone called me a liar. I do not know for an absolute fact that that happened. I will tell you for an absolute fact, Delores told me that story. If they don't want to believe it, then Delores is the one they don't want to believe; not me.

Klein had a lot more to say about Eddie and Randy. You can read more of the Q&A, including previous excerpts here. Also check out Rhoadies, the other group administered by Dave Wight and created by Randy Rhoads' friend Tami Forward, here

Related Stories

Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band

Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads - 2023 In Review

News > Randy Rhoads