Gov't Mule And Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Coheadlining Tour

Allman Brothers Band legend Warren Haynes and his group Gov't Mule have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a short series of co-headlining dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The trek will feature five stops beginning on September 3rd in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage, with additional shows in Massachusetts, Illinois before wrapping up in Clarkson, MI at the Pine Knob Music Theater on September 10th.

According to the announcement: The Gov't Mule fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 28th at 1pm EST with various other presales available between January 28th at 10am local time through Thursday, January 30th at 10pm local time. Public on sale will commence Friday, January 31st at 10am local time.

Gov't Mule VIP packages will also be available including one premium reserved seat, one limited edition event poster autographed by Gov't Mule band members, one t-shirt, one merchandise gift, the download code to the local show via Mule Tracks, and more.

Gov't Mule, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, is currently in Jamaica for Island Exodus 15, their annual "concert-cation" experience at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort. The four all-inclusive, music-filled days and nights - featuring multiple performances from Gov't Mule and Warren Haynes as well as sets from Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, Big Sugar, and special guest Ron Holloway - concludes tomorrow, January 23rd. Prior to their shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov't Mule - Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] - will be performing at select festivals including Suwannee Amp Jam #1 in March and FloydFest 25~Aurora in July. See below for all upcoming Gov't Mule tour dates.



GOV'T MULE - 2025 TOUR DATES

Island Exodus 15

January 19-23, 2025 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove Resort

Festival Appearances

March 6-8 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #1

July 23-27 - Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest 25~Aurora

Gov't Mule and Tedeschi Trucks Band Co-Headlining Shows

September 3 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

September 6 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 9 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

September 10 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Related Stories

Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'

News > Gov't Mule