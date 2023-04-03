Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

(Big Picture Media) The Great South Bay Music Festival is excited to announce that they are back for their 15th. Anniversary. The four-day music and arts festival Presented By Island Federal Bank, will return to the newly revamped and picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village, from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023.



The festival will feature over 60 performers on four stages, in classic and contemporary rock, jam, blues, jazz, Americana, ska, reggae, alternative and funk genres. The fest is sponsored by Voodoo Ranger and boasts multiple craft beer, wine and adult beverage tents, an artisan and craft market and a food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.



The fest is well known for presenting four, very different days of music, with an eclectic lineup of headline artists performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars. Well, we've heard our fest fans who have been asking for more classic rock, and GSB 2023 will go back to presenting a bit more "roots and classic-rock" than in recent past.



Kicking off the festival Thursday, July 20, the legendary Electric Hot Tuna returns for their fourth visit to Headline the Main Stage. Classic rock icon Dave Mason immediately supports and Barnburners The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson round out the lineup. Local guitar wizard Kerry Kearney and the Kings of the Psychedelta will start the ball rolling. (10 performers on two stages).



Friday's annual rock-reggae-ska party continues with returning Huntington Beach California rock-reggae veterans Dirty Heads, with support from LA ska-punk band Goldfinger, plus Sublime Tribute: Badfish, Maryland rockers Ballyhoo and emerging LI hometown reggae-rockers: Oogee Wawa (15 performers on 3 stages).



ROCK ROYALTY will take the Main Stage on Jam-Saturday. Great South Bay is excited to host legendary bassist and original Founding Member of the Grateful Dead: Phil Lesh & Friends. Supporting will include jazz-funksters The Eric Krasno Trio, Neighbor and local singer-songwriter-musician Cassandra House. (18 performers on 4 stages).



Great South Bay will close out Sunday with ex-Allman Brothers guitar legend, Warren Haynes & Govt. Mule, performing "Dark Side of the Mule", a tribute to the 50th. Anniversary of Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of The Moon, complete with full "over-the-top" visual effects and laser light show.



Also taking the Main Stage is rocker Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel, and two LI born and bred rockers, jam favorites Tauk, and phenom guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, who performed at Great South Bay when he was just 12 years old, and has since shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Gary Clarke Jr., Warren Haynes, Lady Gaga, and so many more.

(19 performers on 4 stages).



For the kids, and just as much for the adults!

Great South Bay will again present a full schedule of fun educational performers, all day Saturday & Sunday.

