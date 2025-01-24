Singled Out: TT My Kinda Cowgirl

LA based country/rocker TT just released his new album "Man On The Corner" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected "My Kinda Cowgirl". Here is the story:

I have been fortunate to have many strong women in my life. Specifically, those that dedicate themselves to others. I find incredible beauty in those who are nurturing, born healers and care givers, who consistently put others first and act so selflessly. I felt compelled to write about inner beauty and pay some homage to the women who play such an important role in the betterment of our society.

My Kinda Cowgirl is an expression of that type of person. She is a down to earth true cowgirl, and is the center of the community due to her constant care of others. Her community is a small, impoverished town and I am from LA, so as much as I want to belong with her, my career and big city roots are tugging me away. And so, I find myself admiring this altruist from afar and ultimately, and painfully, put this beautiful person in my memory and not my life.

The music is upbeat and danceable, because I wanted to convey a celebration of the caregivers that make our world better. I envisioned a lively nightclub where the patrons are dancing and our cowgirl is in the center of the dance floor. She celebrates life with her community and, in turn, they show their appreciation of her.

On another note, I would like to express my sympathies for all those impacted by the fires in LA. I have personally battled fires and that experience was the genesis of my song, Let Us Breathe. Having witnessed the damage from these recent fires first hand, it is utterly devastating. So many people have lost so much. I am sending prayers and support.

