Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have canceled their 2022 European tour. Originally booked as a 50th anniversary tour in 2020, the European series was first rescheduled to summer 2021 before being moved a second time to this year as Aerosmith continued to monitor international pandemic protocols.

"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled," says the band. "We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region. The health, safety and well-being of our fans is our number one priority.

"We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. Your ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information. Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience." They do however have one scheduled dates this year, find the details here.

