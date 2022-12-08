.

Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency Dates Due To Illness

Keavin Wiggins | December 08, 2022

Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to pull the plug on the remaining dates of their Deuces are Wild Las Vegas Residency due to frontman Steven Tyler's undisclosed illness.

The band took to social media to break the news to fans. They tweeted, "To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

Tyler's illness originally forced the band to cancel their December 2nd show at The Dolby Live at Park MGM, followed by the performance scheduled for Monday (December 5th).

The vocalist said at the time, "On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world."

