After The Burial and Thy Art Is Murder North American Tour

After The Burial and Thy Art Is Murder have announced that they will be teaming for their North America Back From The Gulag Tour that will also feature Currents and Brand Of Sacrifice.

The tour is set to kick off on May 10th in Sacramento, Ca at the Ace Of Spades and will conclude on June 18th in Portland, OR at the Bossanova Ballroom.

Thy Art Is Murder had this to say about the trek, "If you thought the last two years was enough to put us away forever, you were wrong. We've combined forces with our friends in After The Burial, Currents and Brand Of Sacrifice and now we're... Back From The Gulag. All tickets go on sale 12pm local time this Friday February 25."

5/10 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/11 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/14 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5/15 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5/17 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5/18 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

5/20 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

5/21 Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

5/22 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

5/24 Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

5/25 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

5/26 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

5/27 Rochester, NY - Anthology

5/28 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/29 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5/31 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

6/1 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

6/2 London, ON - London Music Hall

6/3 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

6/4 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

6/5 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

6/7 Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

6/8 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

6/9 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

6/10 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

6/11 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

6/12 Sauget, IL - Pop's

6/14 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6/17 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

6/18 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

