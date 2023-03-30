After The Burial Return With First New Music In 4 Years

Video still

(Cosa Nostra) After The Burial, have released their first new music in 4 years today with the drop of double single 'Embrace The Infinity' which consists of two new tracks - "Nothing Gold" and "Death Keeps Us From Living".

Reflecting on the harrowing new single which details the band's unique experience with the COVID-19 lockdowns, vocalist Anthony Notarmaso reveals "These songs were written during a hard time in my life. I went to a place that some of us have been before, and some have never come back from. They move on the impermanence of life, that nothing lasts forever and giving in to the loss of control we no longer have when something dear to us ends. But they also remind us that fear, and the past can't keep us from living.

"After the world turned upside down, like a lot of people, we found ourselves searching for inspiration. Exploring different avenues to express our creativity seemed to leave us lost. Instead, we found solace in going back to our roots and writing what we know and love. These songs are undeniably After The Burial, but with a modern twist. We hope you enjoy this next journey with us."

The new tracks follow 2019's monolithic effort 'Evergreen', and tackles the familiar themes of isolation, loss, and hopelessness that arise in such uncertain times. However, in true After The Burial fashion, they are brought to life with a healthy dose of resilience and perseverance that is palpable in every sense. The result is a triumphant step forward into the band's future, set to the backdrop of evocative vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and inventive rhythms that further push the sonic boundaries of their core sound.

Even in crisis, After The Burial managed to craft compelling new music to not only keep the show rolling but provide solace and healing for themselves more than anything else. Today, they are happy to reveal that they have grown exponentially and gained a valuable new perspective.



Perhaps the more vulnerable song of the pair is "Death Keeps Us From Living," which touches on the painful loss of several loved ones and, in many ways, Notarmaso's intimate and personal ruminations on his mortality. "Fear will keep you from living your life and going after your dreams," Notarmaso states. "This song is about healing and moving on. I think that's why After The Burial is still a band. We're resilient and all we can do is keep moving forward. If my pain can help even one person, I will make that sacrifice for the rest of my life."

After The Burial are putting the finishing touches on their yet-to-be-announced seventh studio album, and will soon embark on a massive North American tour with Spiritbox and Intervals. The band will also be appearing at Milwaukee Metal Fest in May.

Eternal Blue US Tour

Spritibox, After The Burial and Intervals

4/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

4/12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/15 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

4/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/19 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

4/21 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

4/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

4/23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

4/26 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

4/29 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/30 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

5/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

5/05 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

5/06 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5/08 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Milwaukee Metal Fest

5/26-5/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

