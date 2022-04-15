Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour

(hennemusic) Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has revealed in a new interview that Alex Van Halen recently attempted to organize a new Van Halen concert tour.
Newsted tells the Palm Beach Post that he was invited to go to California six months ago to jam with the drummer and guitarist Joe Satriani with the intention of playing live dates.
The rocker made the trip to see if the lineup felt right, but, in his heart of hearts, thought it would be impossible to do justice to Van Halen's legacy. "How could you?" says Newsted. "There's nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honor? I didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled." Read more here.
