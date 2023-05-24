All-Veteran Rockers Silence & Light Announce Album Release Show

Album art

All-veteran alternative/grunge rockers Silence & Light have announced that they will be playing a very special album release show for their sophomore album, "Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda...," which arrives on June 23rd.

SRO shared these details: The band is comprised of veterans of all four branches of the military including: former Army Ranger & Special Forces soldier Jason Everman (ex-Nirvana, Soundgarden) on rhythm guitar, former Delta Force Operator Brad Thomas on lead guitar, former Marine Raider Tyson Stahl on bass, Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Fred Cowell on vocals and Navy veteran Justin Myers on drums.

"Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda..." was recorded and co-produced by the band and producer Dick Hodgin (Hootie & the Blowfish, Corrosion of Conformity) in their hometown of Raleigh, NC.

A portion of the funds from album sales will be donated to charitable organizations that support veterans and first responders and the band perform a free concert to celebrate the record's release in downtown Wilmington, NC on June 23 at The Eagle's Dare of which proceeds from the event will be donated to Marine Raider Foundation. Previously the band has raised over $5,000 for veteran causes from music royalties.

Across its 11 tracks, the band tapped into the nostalgia of the 90's alternative / grunge uprising with a powerful modern rock punch reflecting the strength and heaviness from their combined time spent serving in the military. Check out the video for the lead single "Slinky" below:

Related Stories

Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video

More Silence Light News