Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video

Cover art

(SRO) Coming off their 90's grunge-influenced debut single "Slinky," Raleigh, NC-based alternative rockers and military veterans Silence & Light have today (May 18) revealed a second sample of new music from their sophomore album COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA... due June 23 with the lyric video for "Purple."

Out across digital platforms tomorrow (Friday, May 19), "Purple" is "a fast-paced musical memorial to those lost to drug abuse early on in the grunge music scene," according to the band-which is comprised of former Army Ranger and Special Forces soldier and rhythm guitarist Jason Everman (ex-Nirvana, Soundgarden), former Delta Force Operator and lead guitarist Brad Thomas, former Marine Raider Tyson Stahl on bass, Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Fred Cowell on vocals and Navy veteran Justin Myers on drums. "It's filled with lyrical references to many of our favorite artists who departed long before their time."



Comprised of veterans of all four branches of the military, SILENCE & LIGHT have continuously championed non-profit organizations dedicated to aiding veterans and first responders and have donated over $5,000 in royalties to date in addition to performing various benefit concerts across the country. The band will continue their support by donating a portion of all profits from COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA... as well. SILENCE & LIGHT will also raise funds for the Marine Raider Foundation with a headlining record release show on June 23 at The Eagle's Dare in Wilmington, NC as part of the city's "Free Concert Friday" events.

COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA... was co-produced by the band and Dick Hodgin (Hootie & The Blowfish, Corrosion of Conformity). Across its 11 tracks, the band tap into the nostalgia of the 90's alternative / grunge uprising with a powerful modern rock punch reflecting the strength and heaviness from their combined time spent serving in the military.

