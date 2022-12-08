Allman Family Revival To Livestream From The Ryman

(Deutsch PR) The 6th Annual Allman Family Revival performance at the famed Ryman in Nashville will be streaming live on Mandolin on Friday, December 9th.

Devon Allman shared, "I can't wait to jam with my friends Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison and The River Kittens. Plus, Luther & Cody Dickinson (N. MS Allstars), G. Love, John Ginty, Greg Koch and JD Simo!"

The Allman Family Revival is a celebration of the life, spirit, and music of Gregg Allman, hosted by his son, Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and anchored by his group, The Devon Allman Project. On what would have been Gregg Allman's 70th Birthday, Devon decided to gather his talented friends to pay homage musically.

Musicians that had toured with Gregg, jammed with Gregg & inspired by Gregg turned up to throw down. Legends like Robin Zander of Cheap Trick showed up, wunderkind Marcus King tore the theater down, Orbison's were in the house...a who's who of musical talent have taken part.

Now...It's a yearly tradition, and it's grown from an annual celebration in San Francisco to a full fledged coast to coast tour. Based on the format of "The Last Waltz" concert featuring up to a dozen marquee names in music, it's an epic 3 hour show unlike any other.

This year we welcome Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison and The River Kittens, plus, Luther & Cody Dickinson (N. MS Allstars), G. Love, John Ginty and Greg Koch. Don't miss this incredible celebration of life and music, you'll be part of the family, too. Tickets for the livestream are available here and check out our review of the last installment of the Revival here.

