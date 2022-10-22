.

Arctic Monkeys To Livestream Kings Theatre Show

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2022
Arctic Monkeys The Car cover art
The Car cover art

Arctic Monkeys have announced a special YouTube livestream of their intimate performance at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY that took place last month.

The band took the stage at the historic 3000-capacity vent in Brooklyn, New York on September 22nd for their first North American headline performance of the year.

The will be launching the 45 minute broadcast to celebrate the release of their new studio album, "The Car", and the stream will premiere via YouTube on Sunday October 23rd at 8pm EST. Check it out below (once available):

Related Stories


Arctic Monkeys To Livestream Kings Theatre Show

Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'

Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize

Arctic Monkeys Music and Merch

News > Arctic Monkeys

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Queen Release Video For Lost Freddie Mercury Song 'Face It Alone'- Guns N' Roses Stream 1992 Performance Of Double Talkin' Jive- Arctic Monkeys- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour- Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash- Alice Cooper- Eagles- Megadeth- more

Carrie Underwood Talks Surprise Performance With Axl Rose- Killswitch Engage Holidaze Rager 2- Green Day Stream Rarity- Def Leppard- more

Reviews

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Sites and Sounds: Country Music Cruise

Live: The Melvins Rock Florida

RockPile: Halloween Edition

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Group Live 2022

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.