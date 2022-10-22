Arctic Monkeys To Livestream Kings Theatre Show

The Car cover art

Arctic Monkeys have announced a special YouTube livestream of their intimate performance at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY that took place last month.

The band took the stage at the historic 3000-capacity vent in Brooklyn, New York on September 22nd for their first North American headline performance of the year.

The will be launching the 45 minute broadcast to celebrate the release of their new studio album, "The Car", and the stream will premiere via YouTube on Sunday October 23rd at 8pm EST. Check it out below (once available):

