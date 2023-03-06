Arctic Monkeys Share Sculptures Of Anything Goes Video

(The Oriel Company) Arctic Monkeys have released a brand new music video for their single ""Sculptures Of Anything Goes", which is a track from their current studio album "The Car."
The video for "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" was shot predominantly during the band's recent Australian and South American tour dates, directed by Ben Chappell and edited by Matt Cronin.
The band, who are currently on tour in Asia, will be returning to the UK and Ireland for their sold-out stadium shows leading up to their Glastonbury performance on Friday June 23rd. They will tour North America, including multiple dates at NY's Forest Hills Stadium, LA's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, this fall.
2023 Tour Dates:
EU/UK
April 24 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena
April 25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
April 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
April 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
April 30 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
May 2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana
May 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 10 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 29 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium
May 31 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena
June 2 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 3 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 5 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium
June 7 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium
June 9 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 10 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 12 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium
June 14 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl
June 16 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 17 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 18 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 20 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 23 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival
June 25 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
NORTH AMERICA
August 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
October 1 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
All North American dates with Fontaines D.C.
