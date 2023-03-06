Arctic Monkeys Share Sculptures Of Anything Goes Video

Video still

(The Oriel Company) Arctic Monkeys have released a brand new music video for their single ""Sculptures Of Anything Goes", which is a track from their current studio album "The Car."

The video for "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" was shot predominantly during the band's recent Australian and South American tour dates, directed by Ben Chappell and edited by Matt Cronin.

The band, who are currently on tour in Asia, will be returning to the UK and Ireland for their sold-out stadium shows leading up to their Glastonbury performance on Friday June 23rd. They will tour North America, including multiple dates at NY's Forest Hills Stadium, LA's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, this fall.

2023 Tour Dates:

EU/UK

April 24 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena

April 25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

April 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

April 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

April 30 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

May 2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana

May 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 10 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 29 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium

May 31 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena

June 2 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 3 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 5 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium

June 7 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium

June 9 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 10 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 12 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium

June 14 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl

June 16 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 17 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 18 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 20 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 23 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 25 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park



NORTH AMERICA

August 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

October 1 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum



All North American dates with Fontaines D.C.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John Lead Glastonbury Lineup

Arctic Monkeys To Livestream Kings Theatre Show

Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

More Arctic Monkeys News