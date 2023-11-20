Arctic Monkeys Beat Metallica And Foo Fighters For Billboard's Top Rock Group Award

(TOC) Arctic Monkeys have been named the 'Top Rock Duo or Group' of 2023 at the Billboard Music Awards beating out competition from Metallica and Foo Fighters in the new category.

The news comes just a week after earning three GRAMMY Award nominations for their acclaimed seventh album The Car. The band are nominated in the categories of 'Best Alternative Album' (The Car), 'Best Alternative Music Performance' ("Body Paint")' and 'Best Rock Performance' ("Sculptures Of Anything Goes").

The Car was released by Domino Recording Co on October 21st, 2022 and debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 before hitting #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative and Rock Albums charts. The Car was previously shortlisted for the coveted Mercury Music Prize in the UK. They are the #1 most streamed independent rock band in the world with 4 songs in Spotify's Billions Club.

