Austin Meade Hitting The Road With Dirty Honey

(Freeman) Austin Meade has announced that he will close out 2023 with an epic North American tour supporting Dirty Honey on nearly 40 shows in the US and Canada! The upcoming trek will cover multiple passes through the West Coast, East Coast, and Midwest, as well as stops in Toronto and Montreal. The tour is set to kick off in San Francisco, CA on October 18, and concludes in St. Louis, MO on December 15. Ahead of the tour, MEADE will also perform at some US festivals this fall - namely Louisville's 'Louder Than Life' and Sacramento's 'Aftershock', along with a handful of headlining dates. Earlier this month, the Texas-based rocker made his Lollapalooza debut and released the music video for his single "Blackout". The new song has recently entered the Top 40 at Active Rock radio!
Commenting on the news of "Blackout" charting at radio and the upcoming tour with Dirty Honey, MEADE shares, "I'm super pumped to hear that 'Blackout' has broken through the top 40 on radio. We've been working towards opportunities like this for a decade. We are hitting a nationwide tour starting next month with Dirty Honey and I am excited to take this song out on the road."
MEADE continues to establish himself as a story-driven songwriter with a passion for cinematic narratives on "Blackout", this time paying homage to the cult classic Fight Club with his latest music video. Musically, the new song showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer/songwriter, as well as sleek, eclectic production. But of course, at the heart of "Blackout", is MEADE's signature brand of introspective, self-deprecating commentary packed into massive hooks.
"'Blackout' is how the last decade of my life has felt. It's as honest as a small-town Texas boy can get, and I think it's a song that a lot of people can relate to. I'm ready for this new chapter of music and the opportunities that come with it."
AUSTIN MEADE - 2023 Tour Dates
Headlining
8/26 - Granbury, TX @ Warrens Backyard
9/9 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
9/14 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Brewsky's
9/15 - Bossier City, LA @ Hurricane Alley
9/16 - Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal's
9/17 - Huntsville, AL @ The Electric Belle
9/20 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
9/21 - Johnson City, TN @ Capone's
9/23 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev
10/5 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/6 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
10/12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 25sixty-five
10/13 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
Festivals
9/22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
10/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
Supporting Dirty Honey
10/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/21 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory (North Park)
10/22 - Mesa, AZ @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/24 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
10/25 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop
10/27 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/28 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Verda Concert Hall
10/29 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/1 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/3 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
11/4 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
11/5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/7 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
11/8 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/15 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
11/16 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/24 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/25 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/28 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Hall
12/1 - Lincoln, NE @ Knitting Factory
12/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
12/5 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
12/7 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
12/8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
12/9 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
12/11 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
12/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bow
12/14 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
12/15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
