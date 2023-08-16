Austin Meade Hitting The Road With Dirty Honey

(Freeman) Austin Meade has announced that he will close out 2023 with an epic North American tour supporting Dirty Honey on nearly 40 shows in the US and Canada! The upcoming trek will cover multiple passes through the West Coast, East Coast, and Midwest, as well as stops in Toronto and Montreal. The tour is set to kick off in San Francisco, CA on October 18, and concludes in St. Louis, MO on December 15. Ahead of the tour, MEADE will also perform at some US festivals this fall - namely Louisville's 'Louder Than Life' and Sacramento's 'Aftershock', along with a handful of headlining dates. Earlier this month, the Texas-based rocker made his Lollapalooza debut and released the music video for his single "Blackout". The new song has recently entered the Top 40 at Active Rock radio!

Commenting on the news of "Blackout" charting at radio and the upcoming tour with Dirty Honey, MEADE shares, "I'm super pumped to hear that 'Blackout' has broken through the top 40 on radio. We've been working towards opportunities like this for a decade. We are hitting a nationwide tour starting next month with Dirty Honey and I am excited to take this song out on the road."

MEADE continues to establish himself as a story-driven songwriter with a passion for cinematic narratives on "Blackout", this time paying homage to the cult classic Fight Club with his latest music video. Musically, the new song showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer/songwriter, as well as sleek, eclectic production. But of course, at the heart of "Blackout", is MEADE's signature brand of introspective, self-deprecating commentary packed into massive hooks.

"'Blackout' is how the last decade of my life has felt. It's as honest as a small-town Texas boy can get, and I think it's a song that a lot of people can relate to. I'm ready for this new chapter of music and the opportunities that come with it."

AUSTIN MEADE - 2023 Tour Dates

Headlining

8/26 - Granbury, TX @ Warrens Backyard

9/9 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

9/14 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Brewsky's

9/15 - Bossier City, LA @ Hurricane Alley

9/16 - Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal's

9/17 - Huntsville, AL @ The Electric Belle

9/20 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

9/21 - Johnson City, TN @ Capone's

9/23 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev

10/5 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/6 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

10/12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 25sixty-five

10/13 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Festivals

9/22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Supporting Dirty Honey

10/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/21 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory (North Park)

10/22 - Mesa, AZ @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/24 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

10/25 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

10/27 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/28 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Verda Concert Hall

10/29 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/1 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/3 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/4 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

11/5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/7 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

11/8 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/15 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

11/16 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/24 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/25 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/28 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Hall

12/1 - Lincoln, NE @ Knitting Factory

12/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

12/5 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

12/7 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

12/8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

12/9 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

12/11 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

12/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bow

12/14 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

12/15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

