Aviana Tackle Subject Of Abuse With New Single 'Anomaly'

Swedish rockers Aviana have shared a music video for their new single "Anomaly". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Corporation", which will arrive on August 3rd and will include their previous sinlge "Obsession".
Frontman Joel Holmqvist had this to say about the new song, "The word 'Anomaly' is described as 'something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected.
"I was mentally abused for two years, something I didn't wanna write about at first, but I felt that I kind of had to. This calmer song was the one [where] I could do that on.
"Telling the story about being drained and losing all will to live is hard. But I feel it's necessary to do so. You should never expect to be abused in any way by anyone, and never ever think that it is normal.
"I hope this song might help someone else get out of an abusive relationship or get through a tough time in life." Watch the video below:
