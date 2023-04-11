Babymetal And Dethklok Announce North American Babyklok Tour

(Live Nation) Japanese metal band BABYMETAL have announced a co-headline tour with DETHKLOK, the on-screen heavy metal band and stars of Adult Swim's "Metalocalypse," and support from virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson.

BABYMETAL's first time back to the US since before the pandemic, the 29-date Live Nation-produced BABYKLOK TOUR will kick off August 30th in Houston, TX, hitting Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and many more (full dates below) before wrapping October 11th at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. The tour will support their recent, first-ever concept album, THE OTHER ONE.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a CITI presale (details below) beginning today at 12:00 PM ET. An artist presale will begin at 1:00 PM local time and include VIP package options for both artists. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 10:00 AM local time.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the BABYKLOK TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12:00 PM ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.



Last year BABYMETAL was "sealed" from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, THE OTHER ONE restoration project began to recover the BABYMETAL we never knew existed within a virtual world called the METALVERSE. A total of 10 songs were discovered within THE OTHER ONE restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.



On the heels of the tour announcement comes the news of the long-awaited return of Adult Swim's favorite heavy metal adventure, "Metalocalypse." In addition to DETHKLOK hitting the road, a full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar," a companion soundtrack and "Dethalbum IV" will also arrive this year.

Babyklok 2023 Tour Dates

8/30 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

8/31 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9/2 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

9/3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

9/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

9/9 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *~

9/12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

9/14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/15 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

9/17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/18 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *~

9/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

9/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9/27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

9/28 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

9/30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/3 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

10/4 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *~

10/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater



*Not a Live Nation Date

~Festival Date

