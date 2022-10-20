Bayside Announce The Just Like Home Tour

(Big Picture Media) Bayside have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Just Like Home Tour, named after a track on their brand new release, "The Red EP".



The tour lineup pays homage to the band's local scene, with fellow New Yorkers I Am The Avalanche and Koyo providing support on the month long run.

The Just Like Home Tour kicks off on February 10th in Houston, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and more.

The band shares: "We wanted to go out and do some places that are a little smaller than what we've been doing the last few years. We really cut our teeth in a lot of these venues and we can't wait to get back to some of them for the first time in ages." See the dates below:

2/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

2/11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

2/12 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

2/14 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

2/15 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden AMP

2/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

2/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

2/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

2/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

2/21 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

2/24 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

2/25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

2/26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

2/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Th Rave

3/1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

3/3 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

3/4 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/5 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

3/7 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/8 - New York, NY @ LPR

3/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/12 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

