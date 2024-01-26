Bayside Share New Song 'Castaway' And Announce North American Tour

(Big Picture Media) Bayside is thrilled to share their new single "Castaway", out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the new track - the band's first since 2023's The Blue EP - now.
About the new single, front man Anthony Raneri shares: "I think 'Castaway' is one of the most exciting songs that we've written in 24 years. We really wanted to keep the listener on their toes and on the edge of their seat. We hope that between the fast pace, odd timings, and metaphors that as soon as it's over, you need to listen again"
Fans can hear "Castaway" live for the first time on Bayside's forthcoming North American headline tour. The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour, kicking off on April 3rd in Pittsburgh, features support from Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Raneri adds: "We're so excited to be touring with a couple of real pioneers in this genre. It's been close to 20 years since we played a show with either band. So excited to finally run it back."
Additional stops on The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour include: Baltimore, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and more.
Bayside Recruit Ice Nine Kill Star For 'How To Ruin Everything (Patience)'
Bayside Announce The Just Like Home Tour
Bayside Premiere 'Strangest Faces' Video
Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen- Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic - more
David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen- Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam To Be Honored At 2024 Clio Music Awards- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen
Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep'
Bayside Share New Song 'Castaway' And Announce North American Tour
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
REO Speedwagon's 'Live at Moondance Jam' Concert To Premiere on AXS TV
Dion Teams With Danielle Nicole For 'I Aim To Please'
Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin Won Grammys On This Day In Rock 2014
Behind The Album: The House & Home and Suntitle's Split