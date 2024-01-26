Bayside Share New Song 'Castaway' And Announce North American Tour

(Big Picture Media) Bayside is thrilled to share their new single "Castaway", out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the new track - the band's first since 2023's The Blue EP - now.

About the new single, front man Anthony Raneri shares: "I think 'Castaway' is one of the most exciting songs that we've written in 24 years. We really wanted to keep the listener on their toes and on the edge of their seat. We hope that between the fast pace, odd timings, and metaphors that as soon as it's over, you need to listen again"

Fans can hear "Castaway" live for the first time on Bayside's forthcoming North American headline tour. The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour, kicking off on April 3rd in Pittsburgh, features support from Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Raneri adds: "We're so excited to be touring with a couple of real pioneers in this genre. It's been close to 20 years since we played a show with either band. So excited to finally run it back."

Additional stops on The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour include: Baltimore, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and more.

