Bayside Recruit Ice Nine Kill Star For 'How To Ruin Everything (Patience)'

Bayside have released their new track "How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kill, which comes from their forthcoming "The Blue EP".

The EP will be released digitally on March 17th, followed by a limited edition vinal (1500 copies worldwide) on blue vinyl, with a screen printed B-side on April 21st.

How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" will be joined on the three-track EP by the previously released single, "Go To Hell" and is the follow-up to the band's 2022 "The Red EP". Stream the new song below:

