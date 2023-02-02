Bayside have released their new track "How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kill, which comes from their forthcoming "The Blue EP".
The EP will be released digitally on March 17th, followed by a limited edition vinal (1500 copies worldwide) on blue vinyl, with a screen printed B-side on April 21st.
How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" will be joined on the three-track EP by the previously released single, "Go To Hell" and is the follow-up to the band's 2022 "The Red EP". Stream the new song below:
Bayside Premiere 'Strangest Faces' Video
Thrice And Bayside Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour
Bayside Release 'Not Fair' Live Video
Slipknot Surprise Release New Single 'Bone Church'- Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Retiring-Bayside- more
Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring- Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols
Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church'
Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Retiring From Touring
Bayside Recruit Ice Nine Kill Star For 'How To Ruin Everything (Patience)'
Paul Gilbert Shares 'Holy Diver' From Ronnie James Dio Tribute Album
Good Bison Deliver Better Lies Video
Tom Keifer Shares 'A Different Light' Video To Mark 10th Anniversary
Alberta Cross Share New Song Between You And Me
Singled Out: Savage Existence's Steady Blows To The Head