Bayside Unleash 'The Devils' To Announce New Album

Bayside have shared their brand new single "The Devils' to announce that they will be releasing their new studio album, "There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive" digitally on April 5th, followed by a physical release on May 10th.

Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say about the new song, "We just wanted to write a ripper that keeps you on your toes. The chant was a melody that I kept humming to myself when I was walking my dogs. I put some words to it and we were going to use it as a bridge. We loved it so much we thought the song had to start that way."

The band will be promoting the new record by launching their The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour across North America that will feature support from Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter.

Raneri said of the trek, "We're so excited to be touring with a couple of real pioneers in this genre. It's been close to 20 years since we played a show with either band. So excited to finally run it back."

There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive Tracklist:

1. The Devils

2. Castaway

3. Go To Hell

4. How To Ruin Everything (Patience) [ft. Ice Nine Kills]

5. Good Advice

6. Miracle

7. Strangest Faces

8. Say So Long

9. Bad Intentions

10. Just Like Home

11. I'm So Happy I Could Die

Upcoming Tour Dates:

4/3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/5 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/6 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/7 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/10 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

4/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/21 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

4/23 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/24 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

4/27 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/29 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

5/1 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

5/4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +

5/5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

+ - Indicates no Winona Fighter

