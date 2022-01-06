The Beatles Get Back Rooftop Concert Coming To IMAX theaters

(hennemusic) The Beatles will screen their legendary 1969 rooftop concert - as featured in the new docuseries "Get Back" - in IMAX as part of an exclusive event on January 30.
The evening will see footage of the band's live performance on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969 featured alongside a Q&A with filmmaker Peter Jackson.
To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters; the Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.
"I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from 'The Beatles: Get Back' is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen," says Peter Jackson. "It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it."
The concert will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology.
A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature, "The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert," will then run February 11-13, while the complete docuseries, "The Beatles: Get Back," will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8. Watch the "Get Back" video clip here.
Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters
Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week
Singled Out: Stevie D and Corey Glover's Hey Jude (Beatles)
Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'
New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more
David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more
David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more
Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album- Wolfgang Reveals His Favorite Van Halen Albums- David Bowie- Cheap Trick- more
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach