.

Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details

Keavin Wiggins | 10-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details
The Mourning EP cover art

Black Veil Brides have revealed more details about their forthcoming EP, The Mourning, which will be released on October 21st and features the hit single "Savior II".

The new 4-song EP was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush and The Faim). Andy Biersack had this to say about the effort, "We are so excited to share The Mourning with our fans who have supported us for so many years. They have lifted us up and are the reason we are able to have a career making music.

"A lot of this record touches on how galvanized we felt coming out of a very tumultuous few years as a band. It is a genuine representation of how reenergized we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends.

"The making of our previous record The Phantom Tomorrow with Erik Ron was one of the greatest experiences we've had collectively in the studio. The reception to that album was so passionate from the BVB Army that we felt like it was a no brainer to continue writing and recording with Erik and Anthony.

"This is how we came to put together this EP that I think is a great illustration of where we are as a band and where we want to continue to go musically moving forward. It's pissed off, hopeful, introspective, honest and above all else something we are extremely proud to release." See the tracklisting and watch the "Savior II" video below:

The Mourning tracklisting:
1) Devil
2) Saviour II
3) The Revival
4) Better Angels

Related Stories


Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details

Black Veil Brides Deliver 'Saviour II' Video

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills

Black Veil Brides Music and Merch

News > Black Veil Brides

advertisement

Day In Rock

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani- Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency- more

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something- Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen- more

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

Latest News

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani

Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency

Cage Fight Reveal Video For Song Featuring The Late Trevor Strnad

Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details

Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video

INXS In The Studio For Kick's 35th Anniversary

Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video

Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.