Black Veil Brides Launch 'Bleeders' Inspired Blood Drive

(Atom Splitter) In support of the American Red Cross, Black Veil Brides are hosting a virtual blood drive during the U.S. Bleeders Tour, inspired by the band's forthcoming single "Bleeders."

The tour kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco and runs through May 25 in Los Angeles. Dark Divine, Creeper, and Ghostkid will appear. We encourage everyone to go here to pledge a donation today. Every pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, so this combined effort between the band and fans can have a profound impact.

Fans attending the upcoming tour can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross (email, app confirmation, donation photo, sticker, etc.) when they visit the BVB Merch Booth to receive an exclusive merch package, consisting of a signed poster, pin, and patch.

The band states, "As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change. Help us help others in this time of need."

BLACK VEIL BRIDES ON TOUR:

WITH DARK DIVINE, CREEPER + GHOSTKID:

4/25 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*

4/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4/29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

5/2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

5/3 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5/4 - Green Bay, WI - Epic

5/5 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

5/7 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

5/9 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

5/15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

5/16 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

5/17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

5/21 - Houston, TX - RISE

5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

5/24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

5/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

*Festival Date

