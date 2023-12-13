Black Veil Brides Recruit Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid For 2024 Tour

(Live Nation) Black Veil Brides announced they're set to embark on BLEEDERS TOUR 2024 with support from Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid. The tour kicks off on April 25th at the Fillmore in San Francisco making stops across the U.S. in Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 25th.

Black Veil Brides is a glam metal band from Hollywood, California known for their Kiss-esque stage persona. Andy Biersack, Jinxx, Jake Pitts, Christian Coma, and Lonny Eagleton are the current bandmates. Black Veil Brides quickly found success upon the release of their debut album We Stitch These Wounds in 2010. The band has since released several projects which have been featured in films such as The Avengers and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 12 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at BlackVeilBrides.net.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES: BLEEDERS TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu, Apr 25 | San Francisco, CA | Fillmore

Sat, Apr 27 | Las Vegas, NV | Sick New World*

Sun, Apr 28 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

Mon, Apr 29 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theater*

Tue, Apr 30 | Kansas City, MO | The Truman*

Thu, May 02 | Minneapolis, MN | Fillmore

Fri, May 03 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall*

Sat, May 04 | Green Bay, WI | Epic*

Sun, May 05 | Detroit, MI | Royal Oak Theater*

Tue, May 07 | Albany, NY | Empire Live*

Wed, May 08 | Boston, MA | House of Blues Boston

Thu, May 09 | Richmond, VA | The National*

Fri, May 10 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

Sun, May 12 | Daytona Beach, FL | Welcome to Rockville*

Mon, May 13 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theater

Wed, May 15 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square*

Thu, May 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore

Fri, May 17 | Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple*

Sat, May 18 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

Mon, May 20 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre

Tue, May 21 | Houston, TX | RISE*

Wed, May 22 | Dallas, TX | The Factory*

Fri, May 24 | Tempe, AZ | The Marquee*

Sat, May 25 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

*Not a Live Nation Date

