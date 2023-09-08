Black Veil Brides and VV Share 'Temple Of Love' MorgothBeatz Remix

(Freeman) This summer, after announcing an autumn co-headlining tour in North America together, gothic metal luminaries Black Veil Brides, alongside the voice of HIM, VV, released an evocative cover of the Sisters of Mercy classic "Temple of Love".
Today, with the kickoff to the tour coming this weekend, the "Temple of Love" cover has been given an updated remix from none other than producer MorgothBeatz (MGK, Juice WRLD). The remix also features additional vocals from singer Raven Gray.
Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, BLACK VEIL BRIDES is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), BLACK VEIL BRIDES is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.
A darkly romantic icon himself, VV (VILLE VALO), frontman for love metal pioneers HIM, casts a long and pervasive shadow that is still delightedly out of step with the status quo. VV's recently released debut solo album, 'Neon Noir' belongs to the same forlorn world of woe and whimsy once conceived and governed by VALO in HIM, but with the nuanced notes of a finely aged Cabernet.
The BVB + VV 2023 Tour starts this Sunday (September 10) in Louisville, KY, and will run through October 22 before concluding in San Diego, CA. Opening on all dates are special guests Dark Divine. See below for a complete list of dates.
Sept 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
Sept 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Sept 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sept 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Sept 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
Sept 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater
Sept 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sept 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sept 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept 22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sept 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sept 24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Sept 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Sept 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Sept 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Sept 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 01 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Oct 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Oct 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 07 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Oct 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
Oct 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Oct 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Oct 18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Oct 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
Oct 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Oct 21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
Oct 22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
