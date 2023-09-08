Black Veil Brides and VV Share 'Temple Of Love' MorgothBeatz Remix

(Freeman) This summer, after announcing an autumn co-headlining tour in North America together, gothic metal luminaries Black Veil Brides, alongside the voice of HIM, VV, released an evocative cover of the Sisters of Mercy classic "Temple of Love".

Today, with the kickoff to the tour coming this weekend, the "Temple of Love" cover has been given an updated remix from none other than producer MorgothBeatz (MGK, Juice WRLD). The remix also features additional vocals from singer Raven Gray.

Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, BLACK VEIL BRIDES is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), BLACK VEIL BRIDES is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.

A darkly romantic icon himself, VV (VILLE VALO), frontman for love metal pioneers HIM, casts a long and pervasive shadow that is still delightedly out of step with the status quo. VV's recently released debut solo album, 'Neon Noir' belongs to the same forlorn world of woe and whimsy once conceived and governed by VALO in HIM, but with the nuanced notes of a finely aged Cabernet.

The BVB + VV 2023 Tour starts this Sunday (September 10) in Louisville, KY, and will run through October 22 before concluding in San Diego, CA. Opening on all dates are special guests Dark Divine. See below for a complete list of dates.

VB & VV 2023 Tour:

Sept 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

Sept 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Sept 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Sept 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Sept 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Sept 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater

Sept 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sept 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sept 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept 22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sept 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sept 24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Sept 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Sept 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Sept 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Sept 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct 01 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Oct 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Oct 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 07 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

Oct 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

Oct 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Oct 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Oct 18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

Oct 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Oct 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct 21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

Oct 22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

